Farmers board trains to reach Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat

Amritsar, March 13

A day ahead of the scheduled Kisan Mahapanchayat at Ramlila ground in Delhi slated for Thursday, local farmers boarded trains bound for the national capital from the railway station here on Wednesday. The farmer leaders stated that most of them would reach Delhi by evening so that proceedings of the panchayat could be started on time.

The union leaders stated that some farmers would go to Delhi in their personal vehicles like cars. The farmer leaders stated that they are not advising travel on tractors as they might be stopped by the police.

Kirti Kisan Union leader Jatinder Singh Chinna, who was present at the railway station, said, “Thousands of farmers are going to Delhi for the Mahapanchayat.” He said that at least one lakh farmers from Punjab are expected to attend the conference

Chinna said that the gathering at Delhi would establish that farmers from across the country want minimum support price for all crops along with a legal guarantee for the MSP. Chinna added that the government and the BJP leaders were trying to mislead the general public by claiming that assured MSP would give rise to inflation.

“The farmers would sell their wheat crop at an MSP of approximately Rs 2,200 per quintal. It means that he would sell per kilogram of wheat at a price of Rs 22. However, on the same day, a rickshaw puller or a daily wager would be forced to buy wheat flour at a price of minimum Rs 35 per kg. The traders presently are buying agricultural produce cheap and the price is then almost doubled,” he explained.

The farmer union leaders stated that the private buyers were making much more money on crops which have no MSP and a government intervention in the trade would ensure that common people get food at an affordable price.

