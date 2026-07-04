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Home / Amritsar / Farmers’ body continues boycott call against MLAs

Farmers’ body continues boycott call against MLAs

Protesters in Piddi village raise slogans against MLA Lalpura

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Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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The protesters shout slogans against MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura and the state government.
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The Piddi village unit of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, again staged a protest today against the MLA of the constituency, Manjinder Singh Lalpura, amid tight security arrangements.

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Addressing the workers of the committee on this occasion, zone president Sukhwinder Singh Dugalwala said that the government had recently given Rs 1,000 to women in an attempt to gain votes through corrupt means. He added that the government has completely failed to control corruption, and drug abuse is spreading from house to house.

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On this occasion, members of the committee also raised slogans against the MLA. Kisan committee leader Sukhwinder Singh questioned the MLA, asking why there is an electricity crisis and why farmers are facing a severe shortage of canal water.

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He said that the boycott of MLAs will continue until the government responds to their demands. The MLA, however, passed by the protesters who continued shouting slogans against him and the state government.

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