Farmers body criticises Punjab govt for invoking ESMA

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 31

Farmer unions have criticised the state government for invoking the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA) fearing that it would be used against farmers fighting to get compensation for loss caused by the floods and on other issues.

Though the state government while invoking ESMA stated it has been invoked in view of the protest calls given by deputy commissioner offices employees associations and the revenue employees associations, the farmer leaders stated that such draconian laws are used to suppress the voice of the aggrieved and protesting sections of the society.

Jamhoori Kisan Sabha president Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala said, “The government is using misleading advertisements and statements to make people believe that it is doing a wonderful work. Take the example of Rs 6,800 announced for loss of seedlings of paddy. The compensation announced by the government does not even compensate the cost of preparing the fields and the cost of chemicals used. The cost of transplanting seedlings alone is Rs 4,500 per acre and so what is the government compensating.”

He said the farmers would stage protests outside the residences of all cabinet ministers of Punjab from September 11 to September 13.