DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Farmers’ body seeks PhD research permission for Punjabi University scholar

Farmers’ body seeks PhD research permission for Punjabi University scholar

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 09:21 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

The leaders of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), in a letter written to the Vice-Chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala, have demanded permission for Inderjit Singh to carry out research on his allotted thesis titled “The basis of service to humanity and establishment — Sarbat da Bhala Trust is the best trust”.

Advertisement

Nachhattar Singh Pannun, district convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, Tarn Taran, said in the letter to the VC that Inderjit Singh, son of Dalip Singh, was enrolled at Punjabi University, Patiala, in June 2020 for a PhD thesis on the subject “The basis of service to humanity and establishment — Sarbat da Bhala Trust is the best trust”.

Advertisement

He said Dr Gunjan Jot Kaur, Head of the Guru Granth Sahib Department and guide of Inderjit Singh, had forwarded the work to the BAPSAR meeting after it was approved by the examination committee constituted by the then VC.

Advertisement

He requested the VC to allow Inderjit Singh to continue research work on the same subject.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts