Farmers’ body seeks PhD research permission for Punjabi University scholar

The leaders of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), in a letter written to the Vice-Chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala, have demanded permission for Inderjit Singh to carry out research on his allotted thesis titled “The basis of service to humanity and establishment — Sarbat da Bhala Trust is the best trust”.

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Nachhattar Singh Pannun, district convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, Tarn Taran, said in the letter to the VC that Inderjit Singh, son of Dalip Singh, was enrolled at Punjabi University, Patiala, in June 2020 for a PhD thesis on the subject “The basis of service to humanity and establishment — Sarbat da Bhala Trust is the best trust”.

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He said Dr Gunjan Jot Kaur, Head of the Guru Granth Sahib Department and guide of Inderjit Singh, had forwarded the work to the BAPSAR meeting after it was approved by the examination committee constituted by the then VC.

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He requested the VC to allow Inderjit Singh to continue research work on the same subject.