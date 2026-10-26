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Home / Amritsar / Farmers burn AAP’s election symbol

Farmers burn AAP’s election symbol

Parvinder Singh Jhota case

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:34 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Election symbol of AAP being burnt by farmers.
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Activists of the All India Kisan Sabha and the Vegetable Growers Farmers Organisation burnt a broom, the election symbol of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), at Nawan Pind near Jandiala Guru on Sunday to protest the Punjab Government's failure to ensure justice for anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota.

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The protest was held on the call of the Action Committee formed to seek justice for Jhota.

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Addressing the gathering, farmer leaders Lakhbir Singh Nijampur, Mangal Singh Khajala and Bhupinder Singh Tirathpur alleged that the state government was acting unfairly by refusing to accept the demands of the Action Committee.

They said the government should accept the committee’s demands and seek public cooperation in the fight against drugs instead of ignoring the concerns raised by those demanding justice for Jhola.

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The farmer leaders warned that if the government failed to resolve the issue, the ruling party would pay a heavy political price in the coming elections.

Among those present were Karnail Singh, Surinder Singh Raju, Balwinder Singh, Nirmal Singh Nawan Pind, Bhupinder Singh Wadala Johal, Mehal Singh Chhapa, Jaswinder Singh, Jaspal Singh Nabipur, Iqbal Singh Fatehpur, Dharminder Singh, Pal Singh Qila, Gurmej Singh, Malkiat Singh and Sartaj Singh Makhanwindi.

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