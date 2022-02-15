Farmers burn PM's effigy

Amritsar, February 14
On a call given by farmers unions from the state, an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday burnt at Nawan Pind on the Amritsar-Mehta road.
Farmers protested against his Punjab visit and said the promises made by the Prime Minister were yet to be fulfilled. Lakhbir Singh Nizampura, president, Vegetable Growers’ Association, said, “The farmers had demanded an action against Minister of State Ajay Mishra for the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, but instead, his son, who was under arrest, has been released on bail.”
Bhupinder Singh Tirathpura of All-India Kisan Sabha said farmer unions had decided to boycott the BJP and its alliance partners in the coming elections to register their anguish. We are mobilising people to vote against the BJP and its partners, he said.
