Farmers demand compensation for crop losses due to adverse weather

In a coordinated action, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (Bharat) led delegations of farmers to the District Administrative Complex to submit a memorandum addressing their critical demands. The charter of demands highlighted the widespread damage caused by recent fires, hailstorms and crop diseases, which have resulted in extensive damage to wheat crop and farm machinery, as well as loss of life in some cases.

In Amritsar, senior farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher addressed a gathering at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. He emphasised that over the past several days, fire incidents and unseasonal hailstorms have destroyed wheat crop on thousands of acres across the state. Pandher said the damage is total in many areas, leaving farmers with no yield to recover their expenses. He further added that the destruction extended beyond crops, as many farmers also lost vital machinery, and in some tragic instances, lives were lost.

Pandher called upon the state government to recognise the scale of the disaster and provide increased financial assistance.

In addition, hailstorms have also damaged vegetables and other seasonal crops. He said the crisis has deepened for farmers already burdened by debt, and called for immediate compensation based on the actual scale of losses. Fires have also resulted in the burning of wheat stubble, creating a severe shortage of fodder for cattle, which Pandher said, must be addressed through financial aid.

He criticised the state government for what he described was a betrayal of farmers during the protests on March 19 and 20. He alleged that during clashes at Shambhu, Khanauri and other protest sites, the administration not only used force but also destroyed or seized farmers’ property, including tractors, trollies and makeshift shelters. Pandher demanded compensation for all the damages and losses suffered during these incidents. He named Ghanour MLA Gurlal Singh and his close associates as responsible for the crackdown and called for his expulsion from the legislative assembly, along with legal action.

Another key demand raised was the suspension and prosecution of Shambhu Station House Officer (SHO) Harpreet Singh, who is accused of assaulting farmer leader Balwant Singh Behramke. Pandher also called for the immediate withdrawal of police cases filed against youths who supported the farmers’ agitation. He said that during the current wheat procurement season, all charges and deductions at grain markets should strictly follow government guidelines and not place extra burden on farmers.

He concluded by warning that if the government fails to respond swiftly and adequately to the demands, both organisations will announce the next phase of their protest in an upcoming joint meeting.