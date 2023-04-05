Farmers demand increase in compensation for crop loss

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 4

Even as the state government has announced to increase the compensation for the loss of crop due to the untimely rains recently, farmers are not happy as they reason that the compensation announced by the government is meagre.

The government had recently increased the compensation for the loss of crop for the percentage of loss from 76 per cent to 100 per cent from Rs 12,000 per acre to Rs 15,000 per acre after the recent rains.

However, the farmers reason that in case of total damage to the crop, with Rs 15,000 per acre, the farmers would not even be able to recover their input costs. The farmers say that even as previous governments too had announced compensation for crop loss, but they were never able to get the same.

Rattan Singh Randhawa, a veteran farmer leader from the border belt, said, “Every time it rains heavily during the harvesting time or a disease hits the crop, leaders of the ruling party always announce compensation for crop loss. But never in the history of my life have I seen any government actually paying the compensation.”

Gursevak Singh, a farmer from Fatehpur village, said, “We want that the girdwari for the crop loss should be completed at the earliest. The government had made an announcement regarding a hike in the

compensation amount around five days ago. We hope that the government would pay the compensation before Baisakhi as promised by it.”

He said the recent inclement weather had caused a huge damage to the crop and the compensation as announced by the state government, even if it is paid in full, would not benefit the farmers in any way.

The farmers said the government should start a crop insurance policy for the agriculture sector so that they did not suffer huge losses in case of unfavourable weather conditions.