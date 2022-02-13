Farmers demand Voluntary Disclosure Scheme on a par with industry

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 12

Farmer leaders have demanded from the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission to allow farmers to increase their irrigation tubewell connections throughout the year under the Voluntary Disclosure Scheme (VDS).

The farmers also demanded from the PSERC to lower the per kilowatt charges for increasing the load for agriculture connections and bring it at par with the charges for the industry.

Rattan Singh Randhawa, a leader of Border Area Sangarsh Committee, said, “At present, the charges for industry are Rs 1,000 per kilowatt but for agricultural tubewells, these are Rs 5,200 per kilowatt.” He said they have demanded that agriculture sector should be given some relaxation.”

The farmer leaders stated that VDS scheme should be continued through the year and not as it is available presently. The farmer leaders also highlighted the issue of shortage of manpower in the department, which causes delay in resolving technical faults.

Balkar Singh Dudala of All India Kisan Sabha said they have also requested the PSERC to provide relief to the residents in electricity prices and provide jobs to youngsters in the power corporation so that they and the department could both benefit.