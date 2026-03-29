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Home / Amritsar / Farmers flag encroachments, ‘exploitation’ at Vallah mandi

Farmers flag encroachments, ‘exploitation’ at Vallah mandi

Alleging lack of action by administration, leaders warn of protest

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:13 AM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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Vegetable Growers’ Association leader Lakhbir Singh Nizampura near encroachments on both sides of a passageway at the Vallah vegetable market.
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Farmers have flagged the worsening condition of the vegetable market in the Vallah area of Amritsar, alleging encroachments and exploitation at the mandi.

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The Vegetable Growers’ Association has warned the district administration of a protest if immediate steps are not taken. Speaking to the media at the mandi, farmer leaders Lakhbir Singh Nizampur and Bhupinder Singh Teerthpura said officials of the Market Committee and the mandi supervisor were allegedly working in collusion with a contractor.

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They claimed that illegal vendors had been allowed to occupy roads inside the mandi after paying money to the contractor. Due to these encroachments, farmers bringing vegetables in tractor-trailers, autos and other vehicles faced serious difficulties in entering the market, they added.

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The leaders said this had led to frequent arguments between farmers and the vendors occupying the roads, adding that the administration had failed to take action in this regard.

They alleged that even a newly constructed road meant for easy entry into the mandi had now been encroached upon, making the movement of vehicles nearly impossible.

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Farmer leaders said they had called members of the local ‘arhtiya’ (commission agent) association, including its president Charanjit Singh Batra, to the market and demanded the immediate removal of encroachments.

They accused the contractor of “openly” violating terms set by the mandi board.

According to them, arbitrary parking fees are being charged without

any fixed rate mentioned on receipts.

In one shocking claim, they said even a poor person delivering tiffins on a bicycle was being forced to pay Rs 250 per day. The leaders warned that if the mandi board, Market Committee and district administration did not take strict action soon, the farmers’ organisation would be forced to launch a major protest.

The issue has raised serious concerns about mismanagement and “corruption” in one of the key vegetable markets of the region.

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