Farmers flay state govt over 'low' allocation for agriculture sector

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 11

Members of farmers’ associations flayed the state government over alleged meagre Budget allocation for the agriculture sector. They said the sector contributes majorly to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and offers employment to maximum number of people.

Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, president, Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, said: “The government has kept only 7.1 per cent (Rs 13,888 crore) of the total Budget for the agriculture sector.”

Dr Ajnala said the agriculture sector comprises of 28.94 per cent of the GSDP. “It is the sector which provides maximum employment in the state with nearly 60 per cent of the workforce engaged in agriculture and allied services,” he said, adding that though the government is claiming that it has increased the Budget for agriculture, it has actually not given the fair share.

Ajnala said the government had claimed to provide minimum support price (MSP) for basmati, vegetables and fruit crops but has not made many budgetary provisions for the same. He said MSP for agricultural produce would not only ensure a fixed minimum income to the farmers but also help in diversification of crops.

“Farmers are dependent on wheat and rice as prices of other crops are highly dependent on market fluctuations and the whims of the buyers,” said Ajnala. He said the government had not shown any commitment towards rejuvenation of canal irrigation which is the need of the hour as the water table is depleting at an alarming rate. He said the government should have made an allocation for rebuilding canal irrigation system.