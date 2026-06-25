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Home / Amritsar / Farmers get tips on fighting fruit fly menace in Tarn Taran

Farmers get tips on fighting fruit fly menace in Tarn Taran

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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An awareness programme on the management of fruit fly in vegetable crops was organised by the PAU–Farm Advisory Service Centre (FASC), Tarn Taran, at Khawaspur village.
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An awareness programme on the management of fruit fly in vegetable crops was organised by the PAU–Farm Advisory Service Centre (FASC), Tarn Taran, at Khawaspur village on Wednesday. The programme aimed to create awareness among farmers about the eco-friendly management of fruit fly, a major pest affecting cucurbits and other vegetable crops during the rainy season.

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Dr Parvinder Singh, in-charge, FASC, discussed the economic impact of fruit fly infestation on vegetable crops. He advised farmers to adopt preventive measures such as timely harvesting and proper field sanitation. He also shared tips for the successful cultivation of rainy-season vegetables and emphasised the importance of balanced fertiliser application based on soil test recommendations.

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Dr Parminder Kaur Sehajpal, Principal Extension Scientist (plant pathology), highlighted the importance of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices and advocated the use of fruit fly traps as an eco-friendly and effective management strategy.

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Fruit fly traps were distributed among the farmers to facilitate the effective management of fruit fly in rainy-season cucurbit crops.

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