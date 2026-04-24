Farmers getting payment within 24 hours of procurement: Punjab minister Kataruchak

Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Friday said wheat procurement operations are going on in full swing across the state and farmers are getting payment within 24 hours.

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The Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is committed to ensuring a smooth and farmer-friendly procurement season, he said, adding that the government has ensured simultaneous procurement and payment successfully for the fourth consecutive year.

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While reviewing the arrangements at Chabal grain market, the Cabinet Minister interacted with farmers, arhtiyas and labourers. He said so far 80 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has arrived in the mandis of the state, of which 76 lakh MT has been procured, which is 96 per cent. The state has set a target of procuring 122 lakh MT wheat this season, he added.

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The Cabinet Minister maintained that for four years, procurement seasons have progressed smoothly across the state. Kataruchak further said that during the tenure of the previous governments, farmers had to face shortage of gunny bags, besides lifting and payment issues. However, the Punjab government led by CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has set an example by permanently resolving all these issues in the past four years, he added.

The minister also interacted with farmers present in the mandi and took feedback from them regarding the procurement operations and the arrangements made by the authorities concerned.

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District Planning Committee Chairman Gurvinder Singh Behlwar, Tarn Taran SDM Karanvir Singh, Food and Civil Supplies Deputy Director Rajnish Kumari and officials of various procurement agencies were present on the occasion.