Farmers’ group arrested at Delhi border, KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Tribune Reporters

Amritsar/Tarn Taran, May 4

After a delegation of Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC), a prominent farmers’ union, was arrested by the police on Delhi border as they were going towards Jantar Mantar to join the protest by Indian wrestlers against the BJP leader and Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. It had threatened to block rail routes on Friday.

Activists stage a protest outside Tarn Taran Administrative Complex Dist chief slams Centre over inaction A number of KMSC activists protested in front of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) in Tarn Taran on Thursday against arrest of state leaders of the KMSC by the Delhi Police

District president Satnam Singh Manochahal, who was also present on the occasion, condemned the Central government for not arresting Brij Bhushan, who had been booked under rape charges

The leaders also condemned the indifferent attitude of the government to arrest the sympathisers of the wrestlers who were supporting the genuine cause of the agitating wrestlers

KMSC General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said that a delegation of farmers was arrested along with farmers from Haryana and Uttar Pardesh. He said that the farmers were taken to Bhawana police station where they are still in custody.

“If the government failed to release all the farmers who have been arrested, all train tracks in the state would be blocked on Friday. “We regret the inconvenience our protest would cause for the general public. But in this time when the women wrestlers who have won medals for the country have accused a BJP leader of sexual harassment, we appeal to the public to come out in open and demand justice,” said Pandher.

Pandher said that a delegation of the union under the leadership of Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra was arrested by the police. “The government is using dirty tactics to muzzle the voice of the protesting wrestlers. But we have vowed to support our daughters with all we have,” he said. Pandher said that allegations against the WFI Chief are of serious nature and as such the government should have taken action against him.

The KMSC general secretary said that most of the farmers unions are supporting the protest by the protesting wrestlers. He stated that the ruling government at the centre has a history of trying to silence people by using unfair means.