Farmers hold chakka jam

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 7

On the call given by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), farmers held a chakka jam for two hours and staged a dharna on National Highway No.54 from 12 noon to 2 pm on Monday.

The chakka jam was observed against closure of schools. As residents were unaware of the situation, some were dropped midway, while commuters had to walk miles together to reach their destinations.

Teachers’ organisations also participated in the dharna. Amritpal Singh Jaura , Daljit Singh Dialpura, Nachhttar Singh, Balkar Valtoha, among others, condemned the state government’s decision to shut the school for months due to the Covid-19 threat.

The leaders said the government was organising public gathering up to 1,000 persons but was not allowing opening of schools where the classroom strength was just 40. The leaders condemned the Union Government’s decision of not implementing the long-pending demands of farmers.

The leaders said the organisation would intensify its agitation if educational institutions remained closed without any condition.

The farmers under the banner of Kisan Sangharsh Committee, led by Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu, blocked the traffic at the Usman Toll Plaza on the National Highway and demanded the reopening of primary schools too.