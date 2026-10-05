Farmers’ indefinite protest at DC offices across Punjab from Oct 5

The Bharati Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) has announced an indefinite gherao of Deputy Commissioner (DC) offices from October 5 to press the government to fulfil its demands concerning farmers, labourers and other sections of society.

Farmer leaders said the organisation had been raising 13 demands and had recently staged 15-day continuous protests outside DC offices across the state to draw the government’s attention to the issues. They alleged that despite the protests, no concrete steps had been taken by the governments to address their demands.

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Farmer leader Parminder Singh said the policies of the Centre and the state governments were against the interests of farmers, labourers and ordinary people. He said the farming community was already facing problems including mounting debt, rising input costs, inadequate crop prices and the agrarian crisis.

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Parminder said attempts by the Centre to enter into a free-trade agreement with the US could pose a serious challenge to farmers and small industries. An increase in imports of agricultural and industrial products could adversely affect domestic farmers and small producers, he said.

The union demanded that the government scrap negotiations for a duty-free trade agreement with the US and withdraw agreements being pursued with imperialist countries, keeping the interests of farmers, labourers and small industries in mind.

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The BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) also demanded the withdrawal of the Punjab Government’s land pooling policy, alleging that it could lead to the loss of fertile agricultural land. It also opposed the privatisation and commercialisation of water resources.

Other demands include the implementation of a new farmer-, labourer- and environment-friendly agricultural policy; compensation for flood-hit people; restoration of land ownership rights; waiver of farmers’ and labourers’ loans; withdrawal of electricity- and seed-related bills; and repeal of the four labour codes.

The organisation has also sought the withdrawal of cases registered against farmers, labourers and leaders during various agitations and restoration of the earlier form of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The leaders said the organisation would intensify its agitation against what it described as anti-people policies of the Centre and Punjab governments.