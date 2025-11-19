Farmers intensify protest, burn effigies of Centre, state govt

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) has intensified its state-wide agitation against the draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2025, with protesters burning effigies of the Centre and the Punjab Government in more than 1,100 villages of the district. The KMM has announced that on December 10, prepaid electricity meters will be removed from houses across Punjab and deposited at the offices of the Power Department as a mark of protest.

Senior farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said public resentment is growing against the “privatisation-oriented” provisions of the draft Bill and the push for prepaid meters. He warned that if the Bill is enacted, complete control over electricity, traditionally a state subject, would shift to the Centre.

Pandher alleged that the Bhagwant Mann-led state government is “quietly implementing the policies of the Modi government,” citing issues such as land pooling, the Punjab University Chandigarh controversy, attempts to forcibly install prepaid meters in villages and the police action to remove the Shambhu-Khanauri protest site.

He accused the state government of remaining silent on what he termed “attacks on Punjab’s rights” and of using police force to suppress those raising their voice. Pandher said village-level meetings are being held to mobilise support for the December 10 action, during which Punjab’s farmer and labour unions will collectively remove prepaid meters. He said thousands of complaints have been received alleging excessive consumption readings from these meters. “People have no objection to paying bills if mechanical meters are installed,” he added. He also cautioned that the agitation could intensify further if required.