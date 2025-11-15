DT
Home / Amritsar / Farmers, labourers leave for Shambhu border

Farmers, labourers leave for Shambhu border

The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the Union Government

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:16 AM Nov 15, 2025 IST
Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee raise slogans while on the way to join the protest at the Shambhu border.
Farmers and labourers affiliated with the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (Punjab) on Friday left for the Shambhu border in support of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s call for an “Insaaf March” to Delhi seeking the release of Sikh detainees who have completed their sentences. The protesters were stopped at the barricades, where they submitted a memorandum to the Union Government.

Led by state KMSC general secretary Rana Ranbir Singh and district president Ranjit Singh Kaler Bala, hundreds of farmers, labourers and women joined the protesters. Organisational leaders Kanwardalip Saidolehal said the Modi government was continuing with what they termed “authoritarian measures” by preventing a peaceful march to the national capital to raise long-pending demands. Morcha leaders said they would continue to support future calls issued by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha.

