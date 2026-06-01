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Home / Amritsar / Farmers, labourers oppose AAP MLA during visit to Piddi

Farmers, labourers oppose AAP MLA during visit to Piddi

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 12:20 AM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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AAP MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura. File
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Khadoor Sahib, Manjinder Singh Lalpura, faced strong opposition from farmers and labourers, including women, when he visited Piddi village here on Saturday night.

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The protesting farmers and workers raised slogans against the Punjab Government and termed its policies anti-farmer. Addressing the gathering, leaders strongly condemned the alleged excesses committed by the Punjab Government against farmers protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. They claimed that goods worth around Rs 3.77 crore belonging to farmers and workers were looted during the agitation.

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