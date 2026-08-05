Farmers, labourers & staff to hold joint protest on Aug 10

A joint meeting of farmers, labourers and employees was convened by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) at Gandhi Municipal Park here on Tuesday.

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During the meeting, it was decided to organise a rally in front of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) on August 10 to protest against the policies of the Union and Punjab governments.

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Leaders of various farmer organisations, including Gurpreet Singh Gandiwind, Manjit Singh Baggu, Nachhattar Singh Pannu, Gurcharan Singh Sabhra, Bhupinder Singh Pandori, Narinder Singh Bedi, Puran Das, Comrade Charan Singh, Principal Dalbir Singh Deol, Davinder Sohal and Jassa Singh Kadgill, addressed the gathering.

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They expressed resentment against the Union Government, alleging that it was surrendering the country’s interests to the United States and handing over national assets and government institutions to corporate houses.

They also criticised the Punjab Government, alleging that unskilled employees demanding regularisation of their services were being met with police action instead of having their grievances addressed.

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They said that the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha would continue to oppose anti-people policies.