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Home / Amritsar / Farmers lay siege to DC office in Amritsar, say won’t give up until demands met

Farmers lay siege to DC office in Amritsar, say won’t give up until demands met

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:43 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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As part of their statewide protest, members of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) gherao the Deputy Commissioner's office in Amritsar on Monday.
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Members of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) on Monday gheraoed the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Amritsar as part of their statewide protest.

They demanded withdrawal of the India-US free trade negotiations and the land pooling policy, payment of pending compensation to flood-affected people, implementation of a new agricultural policy, adequate availability of DAP fertiliser and a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

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A large number of farmers, workers and women reached the DC office and gheraoed both gates of the complex. The protesters raised slogans.

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In the evening, the protesters took out a march and reached the Kacheri Chowk, where they burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Women protesters also staged a “pitt siyapa” against the Chief Minister. Union leaders Kashmir Singh Dhangai and Baghel Singh Kotmughal demanded that compensation meant for flood victims be released immediately.

They also called for implementation of a new agriculture policy to address problems being faced by the farmers.

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Farm leader Dr Parminder Singh Pandori said the organisation would continue its agitation until the demands of farmers and farm workers were addressed

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