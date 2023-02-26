Farmers lay siege to Mukerian sugar mill over dues

Our Correspondent

Mukerian, February 25

Farmers, under the banner of the United Farmers Associations, closed all gates of Sugar Mill Mukerian, jammed the weighing scale and raised slogans against the government, administration and the mill management.

After a six-hour long protest, an agreement was signed between the farmers and the mill management in the presence of administrative officers around 5.30 pm.

While addressing the workers, farmer leaders said, “Private mills are cheating with farmers of Punjab. There is a law to deposit the amount payable against sugarcane purchased by the mill in the farmers’ bank account within 14 days after selling the sugarcane crop in the mill but even after 46 days, the private mills are yet to deposit the money in the accounts of the farmers, due to which the subsidy from the government is also not being credited. Farmers are passing through a tough time, for which the private mills are directly responsible.”

Farmers raised slogans against the government, administration and the sugar mill management. Hours after the protest, the mill management agreed to hold talks with the farmers. SDM Kanwaljit Singh, Naib Tehsildar Tarsem Lal, Mukerian DSP Kulwinder Singh Virk, SHO Balwinder Singh, Hajipur SHO Amarjeet Kaur were present on behalf of the administration. They mediated with GM Sanjay Singh on behalf of the management and the farmers. After talks, the agreement was signed and the farmers ended the protest.

According to the agreement, the Sugar Mill Mukerian will deposit Rs10 crore of the due amount in the farmers' account on Monday, Rs 10 crore on Tuesday, Rs 48 crore on March 7 and Rs 25 crore on March 12.