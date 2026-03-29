Farmers left worried as overnight rain damages wheat in Tarn Taran

Overnight moderate to heavy rain caused considerable damage to wheat crop in Tarn Taran, much to farmers’ worry.

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Chief Agriculture Officer Tejbir Singh Bhangu said reports of land on which wheat was cultivated being washed away had been received from various parts of the district. Dilbag Singh, a farmer from Lalughuman village, said the spell of heavy rain that occurred on Sunday morning had left farmers breathless and anxious.

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Singh said, since the standing wheat had reached its maturity, the downpour caused considerable damage for farmers. Bhangu has urged growers not to panic despite the loss of crop.

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According to the Agriculture Department, heavy rain was received in the Patti area of the district, and there are chances of more spells in the coming days.