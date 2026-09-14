Farmers level ground for stir outside minister’s residence in Amritsar

Farmers on Sunday ploughed the open ground near the residence of PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO in New Amritsar ahead of their protest tomorrow.

They also cleared the site of garbage and debris.

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Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, which has given a call for a statewide protest tomorrow, used tractors and earthmoving machines to level the ground, which will be used as a protest site.

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The union is seeking an immediate resolution to the shortage of electricity and fertilisers, procurement of basmati rice, maize, moong, mustard and potatoes at minimum support prices, and a complete loan waiver.

Their other demands include compensation and government jobs for the kin of farmers and labourers who died by suicide, effective measures to prevent floods, solutions to tackle groundwater depletion, withdrawal of the land pooling policy, and an end to the alleged forcible acquisition of farmland for the Bharatmala projects.

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The ground opposite the minister’s house is among the eight protest sites announced by the organisation, with other demonstrations planned outside residences of ministers in Sangrur, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Muktsar Sahib, Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

Farmers will also stage a protest outside Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan’s residence in Faridkot. The preparation here was made by members of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha Kisan.

Union leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said farmers would start gathering there from Monday. The union said if the government failed to hold talks and meet the demands, its leaders would meet on September 16 to decide on the next course of action.