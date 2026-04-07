Farmers’ morcha stages protest in Amritsar, demand relief for crop loss

Farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha held a protest on Monday, demanding immediate compensation for crop damage caused by recent hailstorms and unseasonal rain.

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The protest was organised outside the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office. In Amritsar, farmers staged a sit-in and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor through SDM Alka Kalia. A large number of farmer leaders and villagers took part in the demonstration.

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The farmers demanded that the government should carry out an immediate survey of the damaged crops and provide compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre. They said that crops, vegetables and fruits had suffered heavy losses due to the recent bad weather in many districts.

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Farmer leaders, including Satnam Singh Ajnala and Lakhbir Singh Nijampura, criticised the Punjab Government, saying that it had been ignoring farmers’ issues for a long time. They said that despite repeated demands, the government had failed to implement a proper agriculture policy.

The leaders also raised concern over rising farm debt and recent cases of farmer suicides. They demanded a complete loan waiver for farmers and farm labourers.

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The protesters also demanded fair prices for vegetables and fruits under the MSP system as farmers were not even recovering their production costs for crops like potatoes, cauliflower and peas. They further expressed concern over water issues in Punjab and demanded clean drinking water for every household and canal water for irrigation.