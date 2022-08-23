Farmers motivated to take up pear cultivation at mela

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 22

A state-level mela on “Advances in Pear Cultivation” was organised by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), GADVASU, Booh, in its complex on Monday.

Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh was the chief guest and another Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar was the special guest at the mela.

The mela was organised in collaboration with the Punjab State Farmers and Farm Workers’ Commission, Mohali, and Department of Horticulture.

Bhullar said with the motive of “One district one product”, the government has recognised various fruit crops such as “kinnow” in Fazilka and pear in Tarn Taran.

Taking into consideration low water level in the district, he motivated farmers to cultivate more pear. He also promoted Nili-Ravi and Murrah buffaloes and integrated farming of dairy, fisheries and horticulture for better income.

Fauja Singh emphasised to make pear of this area global by enhancing the export. He advised farmers to collaborate with various scientists present in KVK for better livelihood practices.

Vice-Chancellor, GADVASU, Dr Inderjeet Singh, Director of Horticulture, Punjab, Shailender Kaur and Director of Extension Education Dr Parkash Singh Brar laid stress on enriching farmer knowledge on latest varieties, cultivation, post-harvest technology, processing, export potential and marketing of the produce.

Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal and Zira MLA Naresh Kataria were among others who were present on the occasion.

Dr Balwinder Kumar, Associate Director, KVK, apprised the gathering about the role of KVK in providing facilities to the farmers related to livestock, horticulture, agriculture and fisheries. A large number of farmers from the district attended the mela.