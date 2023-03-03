Farmers need to decrease input cost: Agriculture varsity VC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 2

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra in association with Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, organised a kisan mela in Nag Kalan village on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, PAU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, expressed concerns over prevailing warmer than usual temperatures and its impact on the wheat crop.

Dr Gosal claimed that the PAU had developed a heat-resistant variety of wheat, which is being further improved. The PAU VC stated that in view of the depletion of water table, the farmers should sow only those varieties of paddy that require less water. He also encouraged the farmers to use drip irrigation to save water.

“The farmers need to decrease input costs in order to maximize their gains,” he said, while warning against the indiscriminate use of chemicals and fertilizers. Instead of paddy, the farmers should increase the area under basmati varieties as it helps in saving water, he said.

The experts from the university also discussed various new schemes developed by the scientists and exhorted them to join training sessions organised by the PAU to increase their profits by learning new methods.

Director Research Dr Ajmer Singh Dhat said the university had developed a new wheat variety keeping in mind the dietary needs of diabetic patients.