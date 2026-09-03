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Home / Amritsar / Farmers oppose India-US trade deal, land pooling

Farmers oppose India-US trade deal, land pooling

BKU Ekta Ugraha raises concerns over agriculture, land rights

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:30 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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The protest by BKU Ugraha outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office entered its fourth day.
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The farmers’ protest at the Deputy Commissioner’s office by Bharti Kisan Union Ekta Ugraha entered its fourth day on Wednesday, with a large gathering of farmers and farm workers demanding the withdrawal of certain government policies.

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Addressing the protesters, Parminder Singh Pandori, the district president, said the ongoing negotiations between India and the US for a free trade agreement could have serious consequences for the farming sector. He alleged that the proposed agreement would facilitate increased entry of foreign agricultural products into Indian markets, putting additional economic pressure on farmers already facing a crisis.

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He described the proposed agreement as a “death warrant” for farming and urged the government to abandon the negotiations.

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The farmers also opposed the Punjab government’s land pooling policy, alleging that it sought to bypass safeguards and rights provided to farmers under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

The leaders alleged that drone-based mapping was being carried out in villages in the Malwa region to create a land bank, which they claimed could subsequently benefit corporate interests.

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They said agricultural land was the primary source of livelihood for farming families and warned that farmers would not accept any policy aimed at taking them out of agriculture.

The protesters demanded the cancellation of the India-US free trade agreement negotiations, withdrawal of the land pooling policy and protection of farmers’ land. They also demanded an end to the privatisation and commercialisation of water resources.

The leaders warned that the agitation against anti-farmer and anti-worker policies would be intensified in the coming days.

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