Farmers’ ‘Pakka Morcha’ at sugar mill enters 39th Day

The ‘Pakka Morcha’ launched by the farmers’ unions under the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) against the transfer of ownership of the Shero Cooperative Sugar Mill entered its 39th day today.

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On the occasion, the farmers participating in the morcha were addressed by Harjinder Singh Tanda, Manjit Singh Baggu, Mahavir Singh Gill, Nachhattar Singh Pannu, Tarsem Singh Luhar, Inderjit Singh Marhana, Jassa Singh Kad Gill and other leaders, who expressed concern over the Punjab government’s deviation from its earlier stand regarding MNREGA.

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The leaders said that the Punjab Government had opposed the new MNREGA law by convening a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on December 30, 2025. However, they alleged that the government has now issued a gazette notification on the new law.

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They said this showed that the government was breaking its promise to the people and going back on the commitments it had made. The leaders reiterated that the Shero Cooperative Sugar Mill should be made operational without any further delay.

They also warned that the morcha would be forced to take strict action in the coming days if their demands continued to be ignored. The leaders further alleged that ministers did not even have the time to listen to the organisations and were reluctant to accept memorandums submitted by representatives of the people.