Farmers planning protest over drug menace detained

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 27

Ahead of the arrival of Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate the launch of tahe Aam Aadmi Clinic in Putlighar, a group of farmers was detained by the police in the cantonment area.

The farmers, led by Kisan Naujwan Sangharsh Committee president Bachitter Singh Kotla, have been demonstrating outside the office of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Attari, for the last 20 days the menace of drugs prevalent in the area.

The farmer activists claimed that they wanted to raise the issue of drug menace with Kejriwal.