Farmers’ protest finds echo in play

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 7

The ongoing National Theatre Festival at Virsa Vihar by the Punjab Sangeet Natak Akademi and Manch Rangmanch, Amritsar, in collaboration with the North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala and Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of India, today hosted a Punjabi play Samaa Wali Daang. The play has been written and directed by Mohali-based playwright Dr Saheb Singh. Festival director, eminent dramatist Kewal Dhaliwal said the play was an empathetic portrayal of the conditions of farmers in the country. A team of artists from the Adakaar Manch, Mohali, staged the play.

The play is based around the time when farmers’ protest was at its peak and is narrated through the perspective of a farmer, who goes to Delhi to take part in the agitation. Through a dialogue between him and the PM of the country, he describes what it is to be a farmer in a country rapidly advancing towards digitisation and globalisation. He throws light on the plight of the farmers, who work hard in difficult conditions to feed the nation, but at the same time find their own condition worsening. He is forced to use pesticides for more production as reeling under financial burden and debts have made him do things he might not believe to be right.

The play reaches its climax with the old farmer declaring to the audience that they are not fond of peasant protests, but are being forced to do so and that they will protest

Dr Saheb Singh played effectively the protagonist, a farmer who represents his community. The music of this play was composed by Gurjant Singh and the back stage work was done by Daljit Singh.