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Home / Amritsar / Farmers' protest in Amritsar cleared; Sarwan Pandher, other KMM leaders detained

Farmers' protest in Amritsar cleared; Sarwan Pandher, other KMM leaders detained

Punjab Police carry out early morning crackdown at Ram Tirath Road Bypass; eyewitnesses say protesters forcibly removed and traffic restored

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:25 PM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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Farmers protest at the dharna site at Ram Tirath Road Bypass in Amritsar.
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Punjab Police on Tuesday detained several farmers protesting under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and cleared the dharna site at Ram Tirath Road Bypass in Amritsar.

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The police action was carried out around 5 am, two days after the protest began on Sunday evening. Among those detained were prominent farmer leaders, including Sarwan Singh Pandher.

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Farmer organisation leader Gurbachan Singh Chabba said that police presence near the protest site had been increasing since late Monday night, signaling a possible crackdown.

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He said the detained farmers were taken to various police stations, including Chheharta and Mattewal.

Videos recorded by protesters, which later went viral on social media, showed police personnel asking farmers to vacate the road to restore traffic. Pandher reportedly agreed to clear the road but requested an alternative site to continue the protest.

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Eyewitnesses said police forcibly removed the protesters, pulling them into buses and transporting them away. Following the operation, the road was cleared and traffic movement restored.

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