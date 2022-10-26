Farmers protest police inaction in assault case

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 25

Different unions of farmers, including labourers, women and other people staged a dharna in front of the Chohla Sahib police station here on Tuesday. They expressed their resentment over alleged police atrocities on common man.

Members of the Zamhoori Kisan Sabha led by Jagir Singh, Dehati Mazdoor Sabha led by Chand Singh Toot, Janwadi Istri Sabha led by Kulwinder Kaur and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Naujawan Sabha led by Sulakhan Singh Tur participated in the dharna.

Daljit Singh Dialpur and Chaman Lal Darajke were among others who addressed on the occasion. They condemned the state government for alleged police atrocities being committed on the common man. They alleged poor sections of society were being deprived of justice as the police were allegedly dancing to the tunes of leaders of the ruling party.

The leaders alleged Karanbir Singh and otherly-abled Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Gandiwind Dhattal, were attacked by their neighbourers. Though a case had been registered against the accused five months ago, they had not been arrested as yet. SHO Sub-Inspector Balraj Singh assured the protesters that the accused would be arrested soon and the dharna was lifted.

#tarn taran