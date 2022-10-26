Farmers protest police inaction in assault case

Tarn Taran, October 25
Different unions of farmers, including labourers, women and other people staged a dharna in front of the Chohla Sahib police station here on Tuesday. They expressed their resentment over alleged police atrocities on common man.
Members of the Zamhoori Kisan Sabha led by Jagir Singh, Dehati Mazdoor Sabha led by Chand Singh Toot, Janwadi Istri Sabha led by Kulwinder Kaur and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Naujawan Sabha led by Sulakhan Singh Tur participated in the dharna.
Daljit Singh Dialpur and Chaman Lal Darajke were among others who addressed on the occasion. They condemned the state government for alleged police atrocities being committed on the common man. They alleged poor sections of society were being deprived of justice as the police were allegedly dancing to the tunes of leaders of the ruling party.
The leaders alleged Karanbir Singh and otherly-abled Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Gandiwind Dhattal, were attacked by their neighbourers. Though a case had been registered against the accused five months ago, they had not been arrested as yet. SHO Sub-Inspector Balraj Singh assured the protesters that the accused would be arrested soon and the dharna was lifted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions
Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...
Mallikarjun Kharge takes charge as Congress president; his clarion call is Rahul Gandhi’s slogan ‘Daro Mat’
‘Will demolish BJP structures of lies, hatred and fraud’, sa...
Peace and tranquillity in border essential: Jaishankar to Chinese envoy
‘Normalization of India-China relations is in the interest o...
NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify
Calls out netizens for trolling her over using the late sing...
Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes
Delhi CM cites the example of Indonesia’s currency note