Farmers protest poor power supply, lack of canal water in Tarn Taran

Protesting poor power supply to the area and the lack of water in canals, farmers burnt an effigy of the administration in front of the circle office of Powercom today.

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Addressing a gathering on the occasion, district president of a farmers’ organisation Pargat Singh Mehndipur said the farmers are neither getting eight hours of power nor water.

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He added crops are getting destroyed due to waterlogging and the farmers are suffering huge losses.

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Besides others, organisation’s leaders Balbir Singh, Amritpal Singh and Satnam Singh also addressed the gathering.

They demanded eight hours of uninterrupted power supply to the farmers and full water in the canals.