Farmers protest, seek rollback of fuel & LPG price hike

Farmer unions under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Tuesday, condemning the alleged police lathi-charge on protesting farmers on May 15 and demanding a rollback of increased diesel, petrol and cooking gas prices. They also sought an adequate supply of fertilisers and restoration of Punjab’s representation in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

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During the protest, farmer leaders submitted a memorandum to the district administration outlining their demands. The protesters also raised concerns over the alleged use of force against farmers during demonstrations held on May 15 and called for action on several pending issues affecting farmers and workers.

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Addressing the gathering, leaders including Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, Sucha Singh, Jatinder Singh Chhina, Dr Parminder Singh Pandori, Dhanwant Singh, Sukhrambir Loharka, Gurdev Singh Verpal and Lakhbir Singh Nizampura alleged that the Centre’s economic policies were placing a growing burden on ordinary citizens and pushing the country towards financial distress.

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They attributed the recent increase in fuel and LPG prices to global tensions affecting crude oil supplies but argued that governments should protect consumers from such impacts rather than passing on the burden. The leaders claimed that despite years of relatively low crude oil prices, consumers did not receive corresponding relief, while oil companies reportedly earned substantial profits.

The SKM also expressed concern over the shortage of urea and DAP fertilisers, warning that it could adversely affect agricultural operations. Other demands included addressing the grievances of Seva Kendra employees, arresting those responsible for the attack on the family of communist leader Jagtar Singh Mehlawala, safeguarding Punjab’s rights in the BBMB, opposing the proposed India-US trade agreement and reviewing the state’s new agricultural policies.

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Among those present were Kashmir Singh Dhangai, Harjit Singh Jhita, Rattan Singh Randhawa, Swinder Singh Mirakot, Baldev Singh Verka, Yashpal Jhabal, Harpal Chhina, Nishan Singh Saghna, Jagjivan Singh Talwandi, Mangal Singh Dharmkot, Baba Rajan Singh Chogawan and Narendra Singh Bhittewad.