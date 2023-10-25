Farmers put off rail roko stir after basmati price assurance

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 24

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has announced it is postponing its rail roko protest scheduled for tomorrow after a meeting with Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal who assured that the government would ensure that farmers get a fair price for basmati crop.

The SKM had earlier announced to disrupt rail traffic for three hours to mark their protest against the recent crash in basmati prices. The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the administration, including Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori.

Addressing the farmer leaders, Dhaliwal claimed that the state government has already taken a decision to stabilise the basmati prices and a formal announcement in this regard would be made within the next few days.

The minister claimed that new basmati varieties such as 1847 and 1865 too would get a market price at par with varieties as basmati-1509.

Leading the SKM delegation, farmer leaders Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, Jatinder Singh Chinna, Lakhbir Singh Nizampura and others apprised the officials about the problems faced by farmers at grain markets.

The Morcha leaders demanded that the charges deducted from the farmers by the commission agents should be publicised with the help of flex boards so that the farmers are not cheated. They also demanded that commission agents must be asked to issue J-Forms (sale receipts) to the farmers for the purchase of their produce. They further demanded installation of large weighing machines (dharma kanda) at the entrance of all grain markets.

Meanwhile, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Rajya Sabha Member, has appreciated the decision of the Central Government to revise the minimum export price (MEP) of basmati from 1200 dollars to 950 dollars per metric tonne (MT).

The issue was raised by Punjab Rice Millers and Exporters Association in an interaction with the Delhi and Punjab Chief Ministers in Amritsar last month, after which he was assigned the duty to take up the matter with Centre, claimed a press release issued by the district administration.

Sahney said that he had communicated to the Commerce Ministry that it is not a rational decision (to cap the MEP at 1200 dollars) and it will have an adverse impact on the basmati farmers and traders. “There are almost 40 varieties of basmati rice, ranging from USD 850 to USD 1600 per MT. Lower varieties of basmati rice contribute to 70 per cent of the export market,” he said.