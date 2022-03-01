Farmers raise slogans against Russian attack on Ukraine

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 28

Condemning the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, farmers under the banner of Kirti Kisan Union staged a protest at Bhandari Bridge on Monday.

Later, they marched through Hall Bazaar and raised slogans against imperialist powers. District president Satnam Singh Jhander and secretary Ravinder Singh Chhajalwadi demanded that the military invasion of Ukraine be stopped immediately and the imperialist military alliances, including NATO’s military expansion plan, be dismantled.

A demonstration was held to raise the voice of people and show solidarity with people in Ukraine. The leaders expressed solidarity with the victims and called the war a result of imperialist interests.

Millions of people around the world, including Ukraine, would be directly or indirectly affected by this unjust war, said Jhander.

He said while Russia was directly responsible for the attack, the US and other imperialist powers such as Germany and France, too, were responsible as they had initiated a power game.

He said the US was pushing for NATO expansion, Germany-France-led European Union’s efforts to increase its control over Ukraine and Russia’s imperialist interests to establish economic and political supremacy over Eastern Europe have made life miserable for the people in Ukraine.

State press secretary Jatinder Singh Chhina also condemned the role being played by the Centre as he alleged that vague foreign policy being pursued by the BJP government was in fact helping imperialistic powers.