Farmers seek Rs 50K per acre compensation for crop loss

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 29

On the second day of the three-day ‘Rail Roko’ agitation, a large number of farmers participated in the dharna staged on the rail tracks here on Friday.

Harjinder Singh Shakri, Fateh Singh Piddi, Ranjodh Singh and other leaders condemned the Centre and the state government for their anti-farmer policies. The leaders said the Central Government had promised to fulfil the promises made to the farmers to end the protest on Delhi borders.

They said the compensation being given to the flood-hit farmers for the crop loss was just a cruel joke on the farmers. The leaders demanded Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for the crop loss. The leaders warned that in case the state government tried to force them to install chip meters in the state, it would cost the government dear.

