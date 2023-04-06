Farmers seek evaluation of damaged crop

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 5

Members of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugraha) on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner’s office here demanding early assessment of the crop damaged by the recent rains and release of compensation.

Kashmir Singh, district president of the union, said wheat grains in the fields had already started rotting due to moisture and even germination of seeds had been seen. He said apart from wheat, other crops such as mustard and vegetable and even orchards had been affected.

Demanding an increase in the compensation for loss earlier announced by the government, farmers’ leaders stated that it should be increased. They demanded that the assessment work should be completed at the earliest.