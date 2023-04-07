Farmers seek girdawari for assessment of crop damage

Tarn Taran, April 6
Activists of the Zamhoori Kisan Sabha (ZKS) lodged a strong protest in Dialpura village today over the fact that no Patwari or official of the Agriculture Department has paid them a visit to assess the damage to their wheat crop caused due to the recent heavy rain and the high-velocity wind. Farmers from different villages of the area took part in the protest. Those who spoke on the occasion noted that ten days had passed since CM Mann’s announcement of a special Girdawari to assess the damage of the wheat crop when no Patrwari had visited their fields to assess the loss. The leaders said that the Patwari has not visited even a single field in Shahbazpur, Mamanke, Gopala, Kacha Pakka, Margindpura and Dialpura so far. The delay in girdawari is affecting the harvest process too, rued the leaders. When contacted, Patti Tehsildar Surinder Singh Thind blamed the delay on the vacant posts of Patwari. “There are some Patwaris who are overseeing the work in 20 to 25 villages.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On course to root out graft: PM Modi
Slams Cong’s ‘monarchical’ mindset | Says Oppn captive to ne...
Stormy Budget session ends with show of unity by Opposition
Govt doesn’t walk the talk on democracy, says Kharge
More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black in Punjab
Centre’s record production estimates unlikely to be met