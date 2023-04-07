Farmers seek girdawari for assessment of crop damage

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 6

Activists of the Zamhoori Kisan Sabha (ZKS) lodged a strong protest in Dialpura village today over the fact that no Patwari or official of the Agriculture Department has paid them a visit to assess the damage to their wheat crop caused due to the recent heavy rain and the high-velocity wind. Farmers from different villages of the area took part in the protest. Those who spoke on the occasion noted that ten days had passed since CM Mann’s announcement of a special Girdawari to assess the damage of the wheat crop when no Patrwari had visited their fields to assess the loss. The leaders said that the Patwari has not visited even a single field in Shahbazpur, Mamanke, Gopala, Kacha Pakka, Margindpura and Dialpura so far. The delay in girdawari is affecting the harvest process too, rued the leaders. When contacted, Patti Tehsildar Surinder Singh Thind blamed the delay on the vacant posts of Patwari. “There are some Patwaris who are overseeing the work in 20 to 25 villages.”