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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Farmers seek rollback of fertiliser price hike

Amritsar: Farmers seek rollback of fertiliser price hike

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:37 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Members of farmer organisations protest in Amritsar on Thursday.
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Farm organisations have opposed the hike in prices of NPK fertiliser, terming it an additional burden on debt-ridden farmers.

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At a meeting, they announced a protest outside the Vallah police station over alleged inaction in a year-old case related to the diversion of subsidised urea for non-agricultural use.

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Members of the All India Kisan Sabha and Vegetable Growers Association Bhupinder Singh Tirathpura and Lakhbir Singh Nijampur said the Rs 1,100 hike in the price of NPK fertiliser (per quintal) would worsen the financial condition of farmers.

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They demanded that the hike be withdrawn and fertiliser subsidies be increased immediately.

Nijampur said the farmers had already been facing difficulties in obtaining DAP during the sowing season. Despite government agencies having data about the area and crops to be sown, adequate supplies were allegedly not ensured, forcing farmers to purchase the fertiliser at higher rates. He said many farmers had subsequently shifted towards NPK 12-32-16, making the latest price increase an even bigger setback.

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The organisation also expressed concern over the rising sugar prices and demanded strict action against hoarding and black-marketing.

Those present at the meeting decided to join the protest to be organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Punjab, in Chandigarh from September 1 to 7 over various demands concerning the state.

The farmers also alleged that the police had failed to take action against the main accused in a case registered at the Makboolpura (Vallah) police station on August 21, 2025, regarding the use of urea for non-agricultural purposes. The organisation announced a dharna outside the police station on August 24, demanding action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, the BKU Ekta Ugrahan also held a one-day protest outside corporate establishments at three places in Punjab, including at a water project near the Majhupura-Sangatpura canal in Amritsar. The protesters opposed the India-US trade talks and Punjab land pooling policy.

BKU district president Parvinder Singh Pandori Waraich said natural resources, including water and groundwater, should not be handed over to corporate houses.

The protesters also demanded legal guarantee for MSP, government procurement of all crops, withdrawal of privatisation policies and restoration of the earlier form of MGNREGA.

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