Farmers’ Sheron sugar mill protest enters Day 2

Farmer organisations associated with Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) staged a protest against the government's decision to allot the land of Cooperative Sugar Mill, Sheron, to various government institutions. The protest continued for the second day on Tuesday inside the mill.

Advertisement

The farmer organisations have made arrangements to protect themselves during the cold winter nights at the protest site. They have also made firm arrangements to prepare food etc.

Advertisement

The gathering was addressed by farmer leaders like Tarsem Singh Lohar, Balbir Singh Jhamka, Mahavir Singh Gill, Puran Singh Marimegha, Jassa Singh Kadgill, Amolak Singh, Resham Singh Pheloke, Manjit Singh Baggu, Master Bhupinder Singh and others. The speakers said that since the farmers also have a share in this Cooperative Sugar Mill, they cannot allow the land of this mill to be sold to the government.

Advertisement

The speakers warned the government that the farmer organisations will continue their agitation till justice is done. Nachhattar Singh, a leader of the agitating organisations, said that silence on the part of the administration and leaders of the ruling party were a serious matter. He added that the government itself would be responsible for tragedy that befalls the protesters while agitating during the winter season.