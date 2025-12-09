DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Farmers stage demonstrations against proposed Electricity Act amendments

Farmers stage demonstrations against proposed Electricity Act amendments

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:59 AM Dec 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Farmers associated with the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha during a protest outside the power corporation office in Amritsar.
Advertisement

Farmers associated with the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday staged protests at around 10 locations across the district, opposing the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act. Demonstrators gathered outside several power corporation offices, where they burned copies of the draft Bill to express their anger and disagreement with the government’s plans.

Advertisement

At the protest site outside the power corporation office in Chogawan, farmers raised slogans and demanded that the Centre withdraw the proposed changes. They said the amendments would increase the burden on ordinary people, especially farmers, by permitting higher power charges and weakening existing protections.

Advertisement

Addressing protesters at Khasa and Attari, SKM leader Rattan Singh Randhawa said the Bill, if enacted, would pave the way for privatisation and make electricity unaffordable for small farmers. He argued that the proposed changes would erode the current system of subsidies and make farming more difficult at a time when input costs are already high.

Advertisement

Farmer leader Nirmal Singh Dhanoa said the Bill had been drafted without consulting farmer organisations. “We will not allow any law that harms the farming community. Burning copies of the Bill is our way of warning the government. If necessary, we will intensify our agitation,” he said.

Protesters at other locations also submitted memorandums to officials, urging them to convey their concerns to the government. The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha has announced that it will continue statewide protests until the government rolls back the proposed amendments. They also appealed to the public to support the movement, saying the issue affects every household.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts