Farmers stage dharna outside residence of ruling AAP MLAs

Following a call given by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, a day-long dharna was staged in front of the residences of MLAs of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the district by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, today. Women participated in the dharna in large numbers. District president Satnam Singh Manochahal informed that farmers and labourers took part in the dharna at the residence of Tarn Taran MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu in Tarn Taran, Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura in Lalpura village, Patti MLA Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar’s residence in Patti and Khemkaran MLA Sarwan Singh Dhun’s office on Khalra Road, Bhikhiwind.

Advertisement

Manochahal said that senior leaders of the organisation like Harjinder Singh Shakri, Jarnail Singh Nurdi, Fateh Singh Piddi, Dayal Singh Mianwind, Balwinder Singh Chohla, Harminderjit Singh Kang, Ranjit Kaur, Davinder Kaur, Upjit Kaur Chabal and others addressed the protest held at different places. He said that the organisation raised demands such as rolling back decision to install pre-paid electricity meters and granting compensation for damage worth Rs 3.77 crore caused to the equipment and machinery of farmers at the Khanauri and Shambhu borders during protest, among others.

Advertisement

District president of the organisation, Satnam Singh Manochahal, warned the state government to accept the demands or be ready to face a fierce struggle. The KMSC members submitted a memorandum to the MLAs at their residences.