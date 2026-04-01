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Home / Amritsar / Farmers stage protest over delay in wheat procurement in Tarn Taran

Farmers stage protest over delay in wheat procurement in Tarn Taran

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 12:20 AM Apr 16, 2026 IST
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A protest underway outside the office of the District Controller of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Officer in Tarn Taran on Wednesday. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
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A delegation of various farmers’ organisations affiliated with the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha visited the grain market in Tarn Taran on Wednesday, and were apprised of

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farmers’ problems.

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The delegation included Satnam Singh, Nachhattar Singh Pannu, Manjit Singh Baggu, Tarsem Singh Luhar, Gurcharan Singh Sabra, Sukhchain Singh Sarhali and

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Davinder Singh Grewal. The leaders were told by the farmers that wheat procurement had not been started at the grain market, and the authorities concerned had not yet provided gunny bags to arhtiyas.

After this, the delegation staged a protest at the office of the District Controller of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Officer (DFCS).

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The officer was not in the office at the time of the protest, and DFO Amandeep Singh assured the delegation that wheat procurement would begin today.

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