Farmers stare at losses as floodwaters recede from fields

Beyond the overflowing rivers and incessant rains that have caused destruction to both public infrastructure and private property, the reality of individual losses in what are the worst ever floods in recent history, has started settling in. The Tribune takes a deep dive into the bleakness of the situation by bringing out the trials and tribulations of individuals. Not only have farmers lost their income for the next few months, they are likely to be pushed further into indebtedness, which has its own socio-economic repercussions.

Advertisement

Farmers in flood-hit Ajnala and Lopoke sub-divisions fear long-term damage to their livelihood, as vast tracts of land remain waterlogged and covered with thick layers of silt. Despite government assurances, cultivators say the compensation announced is grossly inadequate to cover the massive losses.

“There will be no compensation for the actual losses suffered by farmers during the recent devastating floods that left large parts of Ajnala and Lopoke border sub-division submerged,” said Nirmal Singh, a farmer from Nangal Sohal village who owns 18 acres.

Advertisement

Nirmal Singh pointed out that even the proposed Rs 20,000 per acre would not help farmers recover their losses. “Floodwater is still stagnant in my fields. It will take another 15 days to a month before we can even make efforts to make the land cultivable again. By then, the wheat sowing season will have slipped away,” he said, adding that tractors cannot be operated until the soil dries completely.

The Punjab government has allowed farmers to sell the sand deposited in their fields, but villagers said it was of poor quality, mixed with soil and impurities. Instead, they face the daunting task of removing 4-5 feet of silt and re-levelling their fields before sowing can begin. “We have to dump this sand elsewhere with JCBs and tractor trolleys,” Singh explained.

Advertisement

Gurbhej Singh, a nambardar in Ghonewal village, owns 20 acres and has another 25 acres on contract. He said only land at a higher elevation may become cultivable soon, while low-lying fields could take months to recover. “Either the sand has to be removed with heavy machinery, or it will need to be levelled in the field with added manure and fertilizers. In any case, cultivation will be delayed for at least a couple of months,” he said.

Farmers fear that missing the wheat season will push them deeper into debt, leaving many with no option but to rely on moneylenders for the next cropping cycle.

Ajnala SDM Ravinder Singh said the sand deposited in agricultural fields during the recent floods belongs to the farmers, who are free to sell

it as per their choice. The SDM added that the administration will provide machinery support to facilitate removal of sand so that fields can be cleared in time for wheat sowing season.

Singh further informed that the operation would be intensified with assistance from the NHAI, Agriculture Department and Water Resources Department

in coming days.

Prithipal Singh, Sarpanch of Ghonewal village, said farmers have also started approaching private contractors to remove sand from their fields, in return for payment.