Farmers submit memo to DC

Amritsar, August 16
A delegation of a farmers’ union met DC Harpreet Singh Sudan on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum regarding their demands. They expressed their concerns about lumpy skin disease and asked the DC to look into the issue. They said the DC had assured them that the cattle died of the disease would be buried seven feet under the earth.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar defends India's decision to buy discounted Russian oil amid Moscow's ongoing war with Ukraine
India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Rus...
Kashmiri Pandit’s killing: J-K admn moves to attach house of terrorist; police arrest father, 3 brothers for sheltering him
Police say Adil Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard i...