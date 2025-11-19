DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / Farmer’s suicide: Dharna enters Day 2

Farmer’s suicide: Dharna enters Day 2

Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:34 AM Nov 19, 2025 IST
Protesters stage a dharna in front of the Patti Sadar police station.
Farmers here, under the banner of the Kirti Kisan Union (KKU), on Tuesday continued their protest for the second day in front of the Patti Sadar police station, alleging that the authorities had not taken “proper action” against those allegedly responsible for the recent suicide of a farmer.

The protesting farmers demanded that a case be registered against the woman named in the suicide note by the deceased, Satnam Singh (40) of Ghariala village, who died on November 14.

The family of the deceased has refused to cremate the body until “justice is met”. KKU district president Nachhattar Singh, addressing the protesters, condemned the police, saying that the deceased had “clearly” mentioned in the suicide note that he was ending his life because he is upset with a woman who had threatened to demolish his house.

Others who addressed the gathering alleged that the police was not ready to record the statement of Balveer Kaur, the deceased’s mother.

Patti DSP Loveksh Kumar held a meeting with KKU leaders, scheduling a meeting with them for Wednesday to discuss the issue in detail.

The DSP, when contacted, said the matter would resolve by tomorrow.

