Home / Amritsar / Farmers takes out rally against proposed land pooling scheme

Farmers takes out rally against proposed land pooling scheme

Say land pooling policy to benefit corporate houses
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:35 AM Jul 25, 2025 IST
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) members protest against the proposed land pooling scheme outside the DC office in Amritsar on Thursday. photo: vishal kumar
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Sidhupur, took out a motorcycle rally today in protest against the proposed land pooling scheme of the state government and submitted a memorandum to the office of the Deputy Commissioner here in this regard.

The farmer union, led by district leader Palwinder Singh Mahal, alleged that the land pooling policy would only benefit corporate houses, which would get land without paying proper compensation for the same and the farmers would lose the source of their livelihood.

The union stated that the state government had recently tried to convince farmers by listing its benefits, but the public had rejected the same. “When the government is bent upon acquiring land for highways without paying proper compensation, how will it ensure that the promises made to farmers, who agree to give their land under the scheme, would be fulfilled,” questioned Mahal.

The union leaders further claimed that till date over 1,600 farmers had submitted their disapprovals with the government while only five had given their assent. Mahal further said that, “And these five persons too are the people who are reportedly close to the government,” he claimed, adding that the government was making false claims to woo farmers.

The union leaders further stated that they would not allow the power corporation to install new electricity meters. Mahal said, “The government is trying to privatise power corporation, which would be against the interests of the consumers.”

