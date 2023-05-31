Farmers term Affordable Housing Policy ‘irrational’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 30

Small landowners in the state, who dream of earning big money by converting their land into residential colonies, have been left perplexed by the recently-imposed Affordable Housing Policy that requires a minimum of five acres for plotted localities and 2.5 acres for group housing projects.

The policy mandates a minimum of 7.5 acres for mixed housing projects, where five acres should be for plotting and the remaining 2.5 acres for group housing (flats).

Pal Singh, a local farmer said, “In nearby townships, people do not prefer to live in flats. As such in these areas, the landowners should atleast have five acres of land to develop a plotted locality.”

“It seems that the idea of the policy is to benefit big colonisers so that they can buy land cheap from the farmers and then sell it at high prices after plotting,” he said.

Gurwinder Singh of Ajnala, another developer said, “As per the new policy, the streets in the residential localities are required to be atleast 30 to 40 feet wide. However, many of these townships have main roads which are less wide than 25 feet.” “The conditions regarding wide streets would also increase the cost of plots and these would not remain affordable,” he added.